HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council hired a new village employee after a discussion in executive session on Tuesday.
Siler Casillas was hired as a new village employee after the discussion. His hourly pay rate starts at $14 an hour.
Mayor Blake Tijerina opened the meeting with a statement about the village parks now opening.
“Our parks are open, but we ask that anybody using our parks follow state guidelines,” said Tijerina. “Whether they stay six feet (away) or playing baseball and softball, they follow the guidelines. We just want to remind people of that.”
Village administrator Ron Nagel talked about a water line issue the village would like to start on N. Keyser St.
“I think we applied for a grant for it last year,” mentioned Nagel. “There is a 90/10 grant and I think we are going to walk around and do some income surveys and get the ball rolling on that.”
Nagel also told council he is working on getting bids for street work and will have bids at the next council meeting.
Mayor Tijerina also informed council on nuisance properties at 321 Ann St. and 403 Smith St. The mayor also told the council there have been no letters of interest sent in to the village office about an open zoning board opening.
