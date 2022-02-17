HOLGATE — A list of EPA recommendations were reviewed when Holgate Village Council met Monday.
Village administrator Sheldon Burke explained that a recent survey done by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) resulted in recommendations for improving water, and not orders required to be done. Those recommendations included updating the mobile generator at water plant, installing bypass plumbing and valve on ground tank.
Burke said an engineer will give a presentation on water needs in the village at the Feb. 28 meeting. A water committee meeting will precede it at 6 p.m.
Council approved the 2022 budget of $4 million, up from $3.72 million in 2021.
The 2022 contract with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department was approved for 30 hour per week coverage at $32 per hour. This reflects an increase of $1 per hour.
A suggestion from the park committee to combine Eyes to the Skies fireworks event and Holgate Community Day met with some discussion. Council member Brenda Kimmich said her opinion is to continue to keep them separate. The community day was created for village residents to enjoy while the Eyes to the Skies is for both local and the surrounding area.
Also discussed was teaming up with the library to have a movie night and possibly other activities to raise funds.
During the past snowstorm residents on Kaufman Street and North Squire Street were asked to not park in the road because of plowing, and it reportedly went extremely well.
A water adjustment was approved for a resident because of a leak.
Council approved a second reading of Village housing code ordinance to add penalty for violations and shorten the time period to correct issues to 15 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.