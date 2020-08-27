HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council heard from concerned citizens about traffic going down a nearby alley during a its meeting on Wednesday evening.
Lee and Myrtle Emmerich of Coffman Street in Holgate asked what could be done with the amount of traffic that uses a nearby alley to skip around stop signs.
"There have been a lot of people speeding through it," said Myrtle. "Our son, who turned 11, has almost been hit twice this summer. There is not a stop sign at either end, so no one is really stopping."
"It seems a lot of people are using the alley to circumvent the stop signs to get out on the highway (Ohio 108) and get up to speed quicker," added Lee.
The couple continued about the use of the alley.
"We have UPS trucks going through the alley," added Myrtle.
Council talked about putting up either stops signs, or adding a speed bump. However, the speed bump would mean less times in the winter plows could come through.
"We won't plow with a speed bump, that's the problem," Holgate mayor Blake Tijernia told the couple. "That's why I was thinking stop signs. A speed bump would work, but then we would have plow issues."
The couple just wants to see something done.
"There are a lot of kids right there that this is not good for," mentioned Myrtle. "It's been kind of an issue."
Lee Emmerich said he remembers the sheriff's department having someone parked in the alley before.
"Maybe I'll talk to the sheriff and have them do that," said village administrator Rob Nagel.
While at the meeting, the Emmerichs also asked about having chickens in town. Tijerina said there is a bill in the state house (Ohio House bill 124) about allowing livestock on properties. Right now, there is a village ordinance about it.
Council also talked about taking the next step for nuisance properties in town.
Council also set the date of fall cleanup for Sept. 28-30 and set a trick-or-treat date in the community for Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Council went into executive session to talk about pending litigation.
Holgate will have two committee meetings, a tree committee meeting at 6 p.m. and a safety committee meeting at 6:30 p.m., before its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 8.
