HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council held a brief meeting Wednesday, approving two personnel items.

Xavier Rodriguez was hired as a general laborer at $17 an hour while pay rate of Tim Shepard, street department employee, was increased from $17.25 to $19 per hour.

The village is seeking a zoning administrator.

A first reading was given to an ordinance that allows the two street addresses for two business lots to be changed to one address for Sager’s Bar and Grill.

It was noted that the IRS has increased mileage reimbursement from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile effective July 1.

Village offices will be closed July 13-15.

