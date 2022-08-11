HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council members had a light agenda for its recent meeting.
Good news was received for the repairs or replacement of pumps and motors in village wells three and four. The village insurance will cover the cost, quoted at $18,000 by Watson Well Drilling.
A burn-out of pumps and motors occurred recently when one-phase was lost of the three-phase power from Toledo Edison.
Chris Chapa was hired as general laborer at a rate of $20 per hour with a 90-day probationary period. Following completion of the 90 days, he will receive a $350 clothing allowance, insurance and one week vacation.
Village residents will no longer be allowed to take brush to the sewer lagoons. Garbage and furniture were also being dropped at the site, which prompted the closure until further notice.
Council members moved to suspend the council seat of fellow member Brenda Kimmich for missing six meetings. She has not been able to attend a meeting since May due to health issues.
The suspension will allow council to move forward to start the process to fill the seat.
There are currently only four active council members. Another open seat was created when Elva Wyandt as council president stepped into the mayor’s position following the resignation of Blake Tijerina.
The mayor’s successor will be decided in the November election, and the winner will fill the remainder of Tijerina’s term through 2023.
State law does not allow Wyandt’s council seat to be filled until after that mayoral election.
The village offices will be closed Aug. 18 and 19.
