HOLGATE — Talk of mowing properties within the village led to talk of Holgate possibly hiring part-time help during its meeting on Tuesday.
The village put out an offer for bids to mow village-owned properties and according to Mayor Blake Tijerina, no bids for the work came back. With that, talk started on getting some part-time help with the properties.
"We need to worry about how much money we are spending," council member Sara Salaz said of creating the position.
After discussion, council agreed to wait two weeks — until the next council meeting — to see if any bids on the work will come in.
Council opened the meeting by discussing the current water superintendent opening. Council went into executive session to discuss the compensation of the open position. Once returning to the meeting, council agreed on posting the job as $20 an hour or based on experience with the correct licenses preferred.
In the meantime, council agreed to change its operator of record for the water plant. When the current monthly contract runs out, the village will hire Watermark Utility Compliance at $3,800 a month as the operator of record. That will be charged until the village can find an operator with the correct licenses.
Council also discussed speeding vehicles on Smith Street and Randolph Street in the village. The addition of stop signs was discussed, but at the end council agreed to add speed bumps with warning signs on both streets.
Council also:
• heard about village residents with a water leak that led to a credit adjustment on the latest bill.
• got a quote of $3,750 on the cleaning of the water tower.
• moved a safety committee meeting to May 10.
• reminded residents taxes are due May 17.
