HOLGATE - With mayor Blake Tijerina absent, council president Elva Wyandt presided over the council meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was the first for new village administrator Sheldon Burke.
Burke already handled a few issues with the village. One was a truckload of stone to complete a parking project at the new park in the village. ZTH Trucking of New Bavaria quoted a price of $3,900 for the stone.
Burke also stated projects recently approved - one on 15 minute parking at the post office and one on speed bumps, have now begun.
A new project Burke brought to council was turning the old restrooms at the park into a power station since there is limited electricity at the park.
“I talked to an electrician and he said we could make that a power station,” Burke told council. “It’s out in the middle (of the park), so that would help. We can slap a meter on it and run some wire back and we’ll be okay. It would also save a bunch if we could tie that into the scoreboard.”
Burke explained how the process would work.
“It would entail a bill monthly if we put a meter in it,” stated Burke. “We could shut everything off in the offseason and it wouldn’t be a big deal. There are a lot of options there.”
One final issue Burke informed the council about was the resignation of seasonal village employee Ken Phillips.
“He’s having some medical issues he has to deal with,” said Burke.
The process will begin immediately on finding a replacement.
“I would like to keep a seasonal person,” Burke said to council. “It takes about 30-32 hours (a week) to get everything mowed. Right now, with Tim (Shepard) and Siler (Casillas) doing it, they use up two-and-half days of their five (days in a work week) of just mowing. So I’m only getting two-and-a-half days of workers and that’s pretty difficult.”
Council thanked Phillips for his hard work for the village.
Council also heard from a few visitors. One had a few questions on parks and rec issues, one asked for a permit to allow live music on weekends at Sager's Bar in town and one asked for an adjustment on her water bill after a leak was found.
The Park Committee scheduled a meeting for Tuesday at 7 p.m. to set plans for the Community Day on Aug. 28.
