HOLGATE — Elva Wyandt was elected the president of the council at the first Holgate village council meeting of 2021 held on Tuesday via Zoom.

Mayor Blake Tijerina was excited for the new year.

"I'm super excited to see what we can do," he told the council about 2021.

During new business, council member Mike Medina brought up a couple items. One, he wanted to know who to contact about a street light that was out and he also told other members of council they should try to make an effort to keep the village clean.

Council also approved a water bill change for a village resident.

