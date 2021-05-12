HOLGATE – The cost of bids for mowing around the village led to a discussion on outsourcing the job or trying to hire some seasonal help during the Holgate council meeting Tuesday.
The village got three bids on doing some mowing and trimming around the village for prices ranging from $1,550 per mowing to $1,875 per mowing. Once that was mentioned, council members talked about finding some part-time help to do the village mowing with a village mower.
The village, which is currently in the process of looking for some help, would hire a mower at a rate of $500-600 a week. Council decided to look for two part-time positions. One person has applied, and the village hopes if more do, to have a special meeting on Thursday to possibly hire some seasonal help.
While on the subject of mowing, the mayor gave everyone a reminder about a city ordinance for no grass in village streets.
Council also discussed traffic patterns for entering and exiting the village park. They are looking to possibly change it into a one way in-one way out system.
Council went into executive session to discuss personnel issues and took no action.
Council also:
• approved the use of the park for fireworks during Community Days on June 26.
• approved two new dugouts for the baseball field for the price of $3,470.37. The price may change due to steel prices.
• was told it would be July or August before the village light pole painting project would begin.
