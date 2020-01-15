HOLGATE — A new council president was selected, and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) directives to the village were discussed, during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Holgate Village Council.
At the start of the meeting, Councilman Tim Herndon was chosen by vote to serve as council president this year after being nominated by Councilman Mike Medina. Herndon is the second most senior member of council.
Also Tuesday, village administrator Rob Nagel reported that he was contacted by the EPA last week and notified that the village must take steps to procure the land needed to ensure a 300-foot radius around the village’s wells. There is a 40-foot radius around the wells now.
“They pretty much want us to show we’re making contact with the property owner, either to get an easement, or ... trying to acquire the property,” Nagel said.
In response to another EPA requirement, village leaders voted in favor of replacing the media in five water filters, two of which Nagel said have been shut down for the past two months.
All five filters will be done this year, with one filter per year being done on a rotating basis going forward. The cost is $13,000 per filter.
Nagel said the EPA requires the media be checked every five years, and the village’s filters were last serviced in late 2012.
“Once we get them on a yearly schedule, it will be a lot easier to maintain,” said Mayor Blake Tijerina.
Council also voted in favor of replacing the village’s 1965 tractor with a new one at a cost of $20,650, plus $1,800 for a rear tiller.
Nagel said that each spring, there are about 12-15 spots where dirt work is required, and that the steering on the old tractor has become a safety concern. The village will get $3,000 for its trade-in, he added.
Tijerina also told the group that moving into the new year, he hopes to “bring more productivity” to the village.
“I really want to bring us into the new decade, with a whole new council, and start making big differences,” Tijerina said.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved the village’s contract with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The cost of patrol was increased from $30/hour to $31/hour for 30 hours per week. Nothing else changed, Tijerina said, adding he looked into full-time patrol and found it would cost the village $100,000 annually for a dedicated deputy, compared to the $40,000 it spends now. The village doesn’t have any room in its budget for the $60,000 increase to add 10 hours of patrol weekly, Tijerina said.
• passed legislation required by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) related to resurfacing ODOT will do on Ohio 108 within the village limits. Council voted to suspend three readings and passed the legislation on emergency in order to meet ODOT’s deadline.
• approved water bill reductions for village residents Roland Waggoner and Ed Schwab, both of whom experienced water leaks on their property which have since been fixed.
• briefly discussed the possibility of purchasing new Christmas decorations for the village, after the matter was raised by new Councilman Sara Salaz. Village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs said they won’t move ahead with that until the budget for the year is complete, but also noted the village’s current decorations are 27 years old. Tijerina called it “something that would be great to update.”
• approved 2020 committees, and scheduled a meeting of the finance committee for Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., just prior to council’s regular session.
• heard Tijerina encourage new Councilmen Salaz and Elva Posadas Wyandt to attend new council training and the annual auditor’s conference, both held in Columbus.
• heard Tijerina report that he has changed his email address to mayor@holgateohio.com, so that future mayors may also use the address.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation. No related action was taken.
