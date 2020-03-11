HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council approved a variance for a local business expansion at Tuesday’s meeting.
Village zoning laws call for a setback of 10 feet. Vancrest Health Care Center, 600 Joe E. Brown Ave., has requested a variance for a setback of six feet. The request was approved in a zoning committee meeting and then confirmed by motion of council. Previously, the lot on the west side of the current location was rezoned from residential to non-conforming commercial for the current expansion of the business.
Newly appointed Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires visited the meeting to introduce himself. Commissioner Bob Hastedt was also in attendance. Hastedt announced an electronic round-up fundraiser at Holgate High School on April 25. Residents may take any kind of electronic device to the school that day for recycling.
Councilman Ethan Matson asked for an update on the catch basin replacements due to issues with tree roots. Village administrator Robert Nagel noted that several have been put in, focusing first on areas where there has been standing water.
Councilman Brenda Kimmich inquired about action on nuisance properties. A safety committee meeting was set for 6 p.m. March 24 prior to the next council meeting. A personnel committee meeting will be held the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Parks committee member Tim Herndon announced Aug. 8 as community day, with a full slate of activities being planned.
