HOLGATE – Holgate Village Council met Tuesday to consider two proposed expansions. One was for a local enterprise to expand its business, and the second was for more law enforcement coverage in the village.
In a zoning committee meeting prior to the council meeting, the zoning committee approved the rezoning of a lot on the west side of the current location of Vancrest Health Care Center, 600 Joe E. Brown Ave., from residential to non-conforming commercial. Council members then approved the zoning change in their meeting.
The proposed expansion of law enforcement coverage by the Henry County Sheriff’s office was discussed with Sheriff Michael Bodenbender. Village officials proposed expanding the contracted hours of coverage from 30 hours per week to 40 hours because of an increase in issues such as vandalism.
Bodenbender met with council to further discuss the request. Council learned that the current staffing in the county department is not adequate to expand the village’s coverage hours. An alternate solution would be for the village to hire a full-time deputy at a cost of $101,522.42 which includes a one-time outfitting cost of $2,752. Cost for subsequent years would be $98,770. The issue was tabled for now due to the costs involved.
Two bids, one for asphalt and the other for concrete, were received from Poggemeyer Design Group for a basketball court at Old School Park. Council accepted the bid of $48,426 for the concrete surface.
In other action, council:
• approved the purchase of six new trash cans for the downtown area at a cost of $2,520.
• approved the annual bridge inspection services resolution.
• heard a report on the water holding tank and possible next steps.
• held an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
