HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council approved bids for brush grinding and street repaving during its meeting on Tuesday.
After some discussion, council accepted a bid of $4,690 from Tawa Mulch of Findlay for brushing grinding and removal. They accepted a bid of $45,677 from Gerken Asphalt of Napoleon to repave Muntz and Walnut streets.
In other new business, council was told of a new credit card system and approved a resolution to allow the Holgate High School band to play through town on either Oct. 29 or 30. Fiscal officer Sally Briggs told the council the new credit card system will save the village $375 a quarter.
During a tree committee discussion, council members decided to ask for volunteers to help, the council go out and work on city trees that have branches hanging out onto sidewalks or streets. The plan is for council members to go out Oct. 24 to work on the issue.
Council is looking for volunteers who could fill positions on different committees within the village.
Council also heard an update on nuisance properties during the safety committee report.
