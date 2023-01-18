HOLGATE — The Village of Holgate has entered into an agreement with American Transmission Systems Inc. for temporary storage on village land.
During its first meeting of the year recently, council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Elva Wyandt to enter into a resolution for a lease for temporary storage on approximately 0.57 acre of village property on Swonger Street, near the former swimming pool site.
The company will store materials, supplies and equipment for a project in the area at a cost of $3,000 for the year, and then $250 per month until it is no longer needed.
First Energy/Toledo Edison are among the parent companies of American Transmission, Inc.
Moving to another matter, council members organized for 2023 with Chris Healy re-elected president. Committee members will remain the same.
Those are:
• finance — Brenda Kimmich, Mike Medina, Healy.
• personnel — Medina, Kimmich, Mike Stephey.
• streets and lights — Stephey, Healy, Jamie Hohenberger.
• records — Wyandt, Fiscal Officer Sally Briggs, Solicitor Anthony Johnson.
In other action, discussion continued on the possibility of on-call shifts for employees and whether the village administrator should be paid time and mileage when responding to emergency situations. In the meantime, council members will be able to do water shut-offs in certain situations.
The finance committee will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
