HOLGATE – Holgate Village Council members approved an ordinance at their Monday meeting that allows for assessments for sidewalk repairs.
Council set aside $10,000 in 2018 for a contractor to replace sidewalks in need of repairs if the property owner chooses not to do it. Those bills could be paid outright or assessed on the property taxes.
Repaid funds went back into the budget line item to be used for more sidewalk replacements.
Passed as an emergency measure with the suspension of rules requiring three readings, Monday’s ordinance allows any unpaid bills to now be added to the taxes of those specific parcels. Council members also heard the first reading of a resolution authorizing the 2023 contract with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for patrol coverage. The contract is for a maximum of 30 hours per week at $34 per hour. According to fiscal officer Sally Briggs, this reflects a $2 per hour increase over the 2022 contract. The village is billed monthly which includes a listing of coverage times.
Council members had several questions about the coverage. Mayor Elva Wyandt will address the questions with Village Solicitor Anthony Johnson.
In other business, council:
• approved an adjustment to a resident’s water bill because of a leak.
• held an executive session regarding the compensation of personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
• set a parks committee meeting for 6:30 p.m. March 13 to discuss the potential purchase of equipment for mulching and a leaf vacuum, prior to the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.