HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council approved a quote from MW Painting to clean and paint the light poles in the village at its meeting in Holgate on Tuesday.
The New Bavaria company quoted the price at $9,800, which was the lowest of three bids. The price is $350 per pole of the village’s 28 light poles. The village will handle the supplies at a cost of $1,950, making the total cost of the project around $11,750.
The village will take the time while working on the light poles to replace any bands for street signs and Christmas decorations that need to be replaced.
While in discussions of taking bids on projects, the village also approved a bid of $1,250 from Pittsburg Tank and Tower, Henderson, Ky., for the inspection of the village water tank.
Village administrator Rob Nagel told council it needs to be done every five years and was last completed in 2016.
In other business, council:
• approved annual raises for Nagel (4%), Sally Briggs and David Busick (3%) and Tim Shepard and Doug Bower (2%).
• reviewed a water bill issue on a late fee, but took no action. A village resident said the bill was late because of holdups with the postal service.
• heard Nagel report that the process to begin the digitization of village maps has begun.
• learned contact numbers for the mayor, Nagel and Council President Alva Wyandt will be added to the village answering machine in case anyone is needed in an emergency.
• reminded village residents of snow emergencies, which includes the prohibition of parking in the streets, going into effect when there is more than two inches of snow.
