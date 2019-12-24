HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education, in addition to its two newly-elected members that will join the board in January, held a special meeting Saturday morning to continue discussion about its future in the Green Meadows Conference (GMC).
This fall, the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) extended an invitation for Holgate to join.
Following its Dec. 16 meeting, the board received a letter from the GMC executive board stating the following, “The GMC principals met on Dec. 18 and discussed Holgate making their decision to join the BBC or stay in the GMC. The GMC executive board expects a decision from Holgate by our Jan. 15 GMC executive board meeting. If we do not have a decision from Holgate, the GMC principals will make a decision that is best for the GMC and our schools.”
The letter was signed by principals from Antwerp, Hicksville, Fairview, Tinora, Edgerton, Ayersville and Wayne Trace high schools, as well as Thomas Dominique, GMC commissioner.
Because of the letter, the board met Saturday. According to superintendent Kelly Meyers, the board opted to check with the BBC after Christmas break to see if it will grant Holgate an extension until its February board meeting.
Holgate’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
