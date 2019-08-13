HOLGATE — Area residents are invited to party in the park during the fourth annual Holgate Community Day set for Saturday.
The event will be held at Holgate Community Park, at the corner of Chicago Avenue and North Keyser Street.
Family-friendly activities are planned from noon-4 p.m., including inflatables and free-throw; three-point and punt, pass and kick competitions.
Food and sno cones from Kona Ice will be available for purchase.
Music will begin at 5 p.m. and continue into the evening. Scheduled to perform are REDFAN, Autumn Ridge and Soul Cry.
Due to a missed permit deadline, no alcohol will be available at this year’s event.
Event organizers said they hope to add a second community event to their calendar in the coming years, possibly a spring gathering, with music and a beer tent, to help fund Community Day in the fall.
For more information, contact the village offices at 419-264-3612.
