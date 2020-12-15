HOLGATE — Updates on remote learning practice (RLP) and COVID-19 cases were presented during Monday’s Holgate Local Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers shared with the board that the district had two practice days utilizing the RLP schedule on Dec. 4 and 7.
“Overall the days went well,” said Meyers. “The major struggles on day 1 were related to navigating the daily attendance form and students needing to be logged into their school gmail account rather than a personal email. Having a structured schedule and actual face-to-face lessons with their teachers were the biggest positives we heard from students and parents.
“Our staff has been working during professional development days/two-hour delays to hone their Google Classroom/Google Meets and SeeSaw skills,” she said. “Mr. Richardson did a great job getting devices/chargers in the hands of all of our students. Principals have been integral in creating/overseeing all facets of our RLP. We feel much more prepared than last spring, and are able to provide a more meaningful educational experience. If we need to transition to remote learning at any point, we’ll be ready. Right now, our numbers don’t substantiate the need for that change.”
Concerning COVID-19, there have been 10 confirmed student cases and seven adult positive cases of COVID in the school.
“Fortunately, all have or are recovering,” stated Meyers. “All of those individuals believe they contracted the virus outside of the school setting. To date, 155 students and seven staff have quarantined as close contacts. Sixteen (four elementary, 12 middle/high school) students have had to quarantine more than once. The safety/sanitizing protocols within the school are working well. Staff have been diligent about daily follow-through and wanting to do whatever it takes to help keep our students physically in the building.
“The CDC and the Ohio Department of Health changed the guidance on the duration of quarantine, and Henry County Health Department (HCHD) implemented those changes on Dec. 4 — still monitor if a close contact for 14 days, but if symptom-free they can return to work/school on day 10,” she said. “HCHD is no longer calling families of close contacts — emailing them a letter instead.”
She also explained that the American Association of Pediatrics and the Ohio High School Athletic Association gave new guidance on “return to play” for athletes who test positive with COVID. They must meet isolation requirements, not return to practice/play for 14 days, and be cleared by a physician (with a signed release) verifying the athlete has no cardiac/heart risks.
Principal Brian Hughes updated the board on the National Honor Society’s Project We Care and holiday decorating at Vancrest Healthcare Center, Holgate.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Ashley Shanks, educational aide, effective Dec. 18; approved substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center; and okayed Bradley Hurst as a junior high boys basketball volunteer for the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
• approved the superintendent and treasurer to prepare the budget.
• approved an agreement with Great Lakes Biomedical for bus driver drug/alcohol testing and physicals, from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021.
• approved the Henry County Chamber of Commerce membership dues of $100.
• accepted the donation of the book ”The Hog Mollies and the Big Birthday Bash” by the 2nd & 7 Foundation for all of the second-grade students through the United Way of Henry County.
• named Greg Thomas for the position of president pro-tem.
• set the annual organizational meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 11.
• heard an update on the girls softball bullpen project.
