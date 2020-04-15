Holgate board:

Holgate Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. April 20 via teleconference. The meeting can be found at https://zoom.us/j/91910159053?pwd=WHVoS0IzZUhmM0RuVm13cEVSY2hOUT09, meeting ID 919 1015 9053, password 609614.

