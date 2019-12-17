HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education met Monday to discuss the Border Buckeye Conference (BBC) invitation and recognize two outgoing board members for their service.
Following a lengthy presentation concerning the pros and cons of joining the BBC by middle school/high school principal Brian Hughes, residents Kirk Fruth and Sue Junge, and student athlete Raena Willett, the board opted to postpone any vote on the matter.
Two board members felt they needed more time to make a decision, while at least one thought it might be best to wait until the two incoming board members have time to consider all options.
Hughes gave a PowerPoint presentation on the invitation for Holgate to leave the Green Meadows Conference (GMC) and join the BBC (excluding the football team, which plays 8-man football).
The Athletic League Committee studying the option consisted of 17 participants who considered enrollment and travel implications, cost/revenue, competition level, schedules, established rivalries, the athletic mindset of the students and the survey results.
Concerning the survey, which was taken by 438 people, 57.8 percent were not in favor of joining the BBC.
The overall thought of the committee was that it would allow the district’s athletic teams and student athletes to compete against more similarly-sized schools. It also may have a positive effect on student-athlete success and their attitude toward competition and the prospect of winning in the following ways: establishment of new rivalries; creation of new relationships; and potential increase in participation.
Fruth, a committee member, expressed his thoughts on staying with the GMC due to the success of its athletes and additional travel. He also dispelled the rumor that “we’re getting kicked out of the GMC,” noting that was a false rumor that has been circulating.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers shared that this is a “head vs. heart” decision — with pluses and minuses to both leagues. She planned to check with the BBC representation to find out what kind of deadline was being imposed.
In addition, outgoing board members Tom Kelly and Steve Thomas were recognized for 12 years of service to the board. In November, Adam Eis and Bryan Post were elected to the board.
Meyers shared her appreciation of the dedication, support and guidance that Kelly and Thomas have provided over the years.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Deborah Burkhart as elementary secretary, effective July 1, 2020. She has served the district for 28 years.
The contract of Mary Griggs, dishwasher, was rescinded effective Jan. 1. She was approved has a long-term substitute cook, effective Jan. 2. Natalie Taylor was hired as dishwasher, effective Jan. 2. In addition, a request for family medical leave of absence was approved for Angela Gineman, effective Jan. 8-Feb. 8.
Board members accepted donations of $500 from the PTO toward a new slide for the playground; a drinking fountain and sports bottle filler from the athletic boosters; and a book for the school library from Sue Junge.
The organizational meeting was set for 6 p.m. Jan. 13 and Greg Thomas was named president pro-tem.
In other business, the board:
• heard updates on school activities from the principals.
• gave approval for the superintendent and treasurer to prepare the budget.
• approved amendments to fund appropriations.
• okayed an agreement with Great Lakes Biomedical for bus driver drug/alcohol testing and physicals, Jan. 1-Dec. 31.
• approved the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund in the amount of $250.
• approved OSBA membership dues of $3,909 and Henry County Chamber of Commerce membership dues of $100.
• named Gayle Iliff to the Holgate Community Library Board of Trustees.
• added high school elective courses (adulting 101 and video production 1) effective Jan. 21.
