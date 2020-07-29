HOLGATE — A single-vehicle crash near here claimed the life of a Holgate area man and injured his son late Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Henry County Road H, between roads 14 and 15, about two miles northwest of Holgate.
An eastbound pickup driven by Joshua Hoffer, 41, H730 Henry County Road 16, rural Holgate, went off the right side of Road H and into a deep ditch, striking a road sign and continuing eastbound through the ditch for a considerable distance before hitting a tapered guardrail on a small bridge over Brinkman Ditch, a small stream. The vehicle came to rest on the east side of the stream on the south side of the bridge.
Joshua Hoffer was killed in the crash, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
His front-seat passenger, Grady Hoffer, 11, H730 Henry County Road 16, rural Holgate, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with “suspected serious injury,” according to the crash report. A condition report was unavailable.
The air ambulance helicopter landed on Road H, just east of the bridge and waited while rescue personnel worked to free the victims from the wreckage with extrication equipment.
The vehicle was heavily damaged.
The crash report indicated that Grady Hoffer was wearing a safety belt, while Joshua Hoffer was not.
The Holgate Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, while the sheriff’s office handled the crash investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.