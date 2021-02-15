HOLGATE — Amidst temperatures in the teens and driving snowfall, firefighters from five area departments battled a house fire Monday afternoon about four miles south of here.
Fire crews from Holgate were called at 4:40 p.m. to the home at B-181 Ohio 108 — south of County Road Y — for a report of a fire in the residence’s upstairs. The home is located on the west side of Ohio 108.
Providing mutual aid were the New Bavaria/Pleasant Township, Miller City, Malinta and Hamler fire departments. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.
According to scanner traffic, all occupants were able to exit the residence.
By 5:13 p.m., firefighters reported that the roof at the back of the home had collapsed. By 6:30 p.m., fire tankers were getting water from area ponds.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office temporarily blocked traffic on Ohio 108 to provide an area for firefighters to deploy vehicles and equipment. The Henry County Joint Ambulance District also stood by at the scene.
The home is owned by Margaret Ducey, according to the Henry County Auditor’s website.
