The Holgate American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary celebrated the 100th birthday of the American Legion Auxiliary Sunday afternoon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Holgate. Along with several community and Legion leaders on hand, State Rep. Jim Hoops also participated. Here, Holgate Mayor Blake Tijerina speaks as auxiliary member Miriam Junge, who served as mistress of ceremony, looks on. Junge, 92, has been a member of the auxiliary for 74 years. She is an “honorary life member” of the William F. Helmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340 and has served as an officer at the local, county, district, state and national levels of the organization.
