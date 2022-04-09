HOLGATE — Sheldon Burke will be stepping down here Monday as village administrator and water superintendent.
He announced his resignation at a special council meeting this week.
Burke cited differences with village council as the main reason for his decision to leave the position he has held since June 2021.
His plans include the eventual start of his own carpentry business, and he will continue to reside in Holgate.
Prior to his current positions, Burke had served on village council for about a year and a half. He had been appointed to fill the unexpired council term of Blake Tijerina who became interim mayor when Wally Snyder resigned.
Fiscal officer Sally Briggs said the village will be accepting in-person applications for the position of village administrator/water superintendent until noon on April 18. The position is also listed on Indeed.com, an internet job search platform.
A personnel meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday prior to the council meeting at 7 p.m.
