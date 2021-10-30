HOLGATE — Jamie Hohenberger was named this week to serve on the Holgate Village Council.
He fills the vacancy that occurred with the resignation of Sarah Salaz in September. She had been elected to a four-year term in 2019.
Moving on to other business, council accepted a bid of $6,350 from A Cut Above the Rest, Defiance, for the removal of dead trees around the village.
An Eagle Scout project will be taking place at the village park under the water tower. Ethan Parson will be painting a large checkerboard on the blacktop. He will make large checkers and a storage container.
The park committee will meet Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
