Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County held its Hog Run and community luncheon on Saturday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The first-place male and female winners of the 5K run were Brian Wenninger and Anna Doctor, respectively. This year’s “hog” was Greg Parrett. Shown after the race are, from left: Doctor, Wenninger, Jackie Scarbrough of Habitat and Parrett. Among the winners in the girls division were Caroline Doctor, first; and Maria Doctor, second. In the boys division, top runners were: Francis Doctor, first; and Seth Rosswurm, second.
