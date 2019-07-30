PAULDING — It’s time to mark the calendar for the annual Paulding County Habitat for Humanity’s Hog Run and Community Lunch.
The 11th annual event, held at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, will be held Oct. 5. Registration for the 5K run will be at 9 a.m., with the community lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals do not need to take part in the run to come out for the lunch. The lunch is available for a freewill donation.
The lunch will include pulled pork, cole slaw, chips and a drink. Dinners are available for carryouts as well.
In addition to the 5K and community lunch, there are many other events the public is welcome to come and enjoy. There will be face painting, a clown and pumpkin painting during the event.
The hog run and community lunch is the biggest fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County. The event typically raises $13,000-$16,000 annually. The proceeds from the 2019 race and lunch will go toward critical repairs on homes and to build a Habitat home in either Grover Hill or Payne. Open applications for prospective homeowners will be placed in the newspaper at a later date.
Habitat’s mission to “provide simple, decent housing for selected qualified families without dependence on charity.” Habitat families must put sweat equity hours into their home and pay a mortgage, which will go back to the organization to help build more homes.
Registration forms for the 5K hog run will be available at Habitat’s webpage, www.habitatpauldingcounty.org, in August. During the 5K run, one runner will be dressed as a hog. Individuals who beat that runner to the finish line will get a special prize. There also is a fun run that is part of the event.
The overall winner, as well as winners in divisions including 10 and younger male and female, will be honored at the end of the race.
For more information about the event and what Habitat for Humanity does, visit the Paulding County Habitat for Humanity’s webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.