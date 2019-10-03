HICKSVILLE — A hog roast with sides and entertainment is scheduled for Oct. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Defiance County Fairgrounds to help a young man battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Jack Sherrick of Urbana is the son of Stephanie Eckart, who lived in the Fairview Local School District from the ages of 4 to 12.
Jack was diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma in October of last year. The cancer was originally located in his lungs and chest.
During his first round of treatment, Jack suffered a collapsed lung and also came down with numerous other illnesses including septic shock. He recovered from the illnesses and ultimately underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy, finishing in May. His family planned to keep him on the oral chemo drug mitotane.
Following a three-month check up, it was revealed that the tumors have grown and spread. Some of the tumors have spread to the lymph nodes in his abdomen, and a new spot is growing in his liver. The family’s next step is to try the immunotherapy drug Keytruda in an attempt to find a treatment that works.
The hog roast will feature a car, truck and bike show, bounce houses from Air Extreme, truck and tractor pulls, two deejays and other entertainment, and multiple raffles including one for a Harley Davidson motorcycle (Jack loves semis and Harleys). Winners will be chosen by Jack.
Admission price is a freewill offering.
All proceeds will go to Eckart to help with treatment and for making memories.
The public is asked to join the family at the fairgrounds on Oct. 19.
