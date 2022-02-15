COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions.
Citing issues with trail safety, the ODNR made its decision Saturday.
Visitors are asked not to enter the park for any reason until officially reopened.
Trail conditions are being monitored and the park will be reopened when it is safe to do so.
ODNR will contact guests who have camping or cabin reservations during this time to make other arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.