COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions.

Citing issues with trail safety, the ODNR made its decision Saturday.

Visitors are asked not to enter the park for any reason until officially reopened.

Trail conditions are being monitored and the park will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

ODNR will contact guests who have camping or cabin reservations during this time to make other arrangements.

