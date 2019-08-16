Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, will open in Defiance with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand-opening celebration Monday at 9 a.m.
The Defiance store, located on 1500 N. Clinton St. near U.S. 24, in the building formerly occupied by Sears, is Hobby Lobby’s 32nd Ohio location.
Matthew Fredericks is the store manager of the 51,000-square-foot retail facility.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are open to the public. Local dignitaries, ambassadors from the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders are expected to attend the celebration.
“The success of our stores in Ohio is a good indicator that Defiance shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home-decor market,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Hobby Lobby has more than 850 stores nationwide. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home-decor products, including florals, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, as well as jewelry-making, scrapbooking and paper-crafting supplies.
Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Hobby Lobby locations are closed on Sundays.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., an Oklahoma City-based private corporation, began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company, in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family home to a 300-square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.
For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/HobbyLobby.
