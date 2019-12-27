History presentation

Justin Majewski, a 2014 Napoleon St. Augustine School graduate, recently visited the grades 3-4 history class. He presented the history and lifestyle of Northeastern Woodland Natives that lived on the shores of the Maumee River and Lake Erie in 1790-1812. After a PowerPoint presentation, the students explored the Native American furs, foods and tools on display. They then built a wigwam in the school gym and made their own cordage. Here, Majewski and some of the students pose with the wigwam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.