History presentation

Justin Majewski, a 2014 Napoleon St. Augustine School graduate, recently visited the grades 3-4 history class. He presented the history and lifestyle of Northeastern Woodland Natives that lived on the shores of the Maumee River and Lake Erie in 1790-1812. After a PowerPoint presentation, the students explored the Native American furs, foods and tools on display. They then built a wigwam in the school gym and made their own cordage. Here, Majewski and some of the students pose with the wigwam.

