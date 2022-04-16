The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum hosted the annual Ohio Local History Region 1 meeting Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance.
In attendance were representatives of museums in Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, Paulding, Williams and Wood counties.
Mayor Mike McCann extended an enthusiastic greeting to the assembly.
Program topics included:
• “Why Don’t You Want My Stuff? A Collection Dilemma with the Passing of Generations” with Mike McMaster of Wood County Museum.
• “I Can’t Find My Keys: Recognizing Cognitive Changes” with Marybeth Torsell of the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.
•“Touchpoints: Managing Paid and Unpaid Staff” with Judy Dally of the Tuttle Museum; John Swearingen Jr. of the Fulton County Museum and Welcome Center; and moderator Amy Craft of the Allen County Museum and Historical Society.
