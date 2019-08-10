Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
History re-enactors kicked off two days of commemorations Saturday morning at the fortgrounds in Defiance, recognizing the 225th anniversary of Fort Defiance's construction by General Anthony Wayne's forces in August 1794. Here, re-enactors ready a "king's howitzer" cannon for firing. The cannon simulated one of four "king's howitzers" that were stationed at Fort Defiance, and was fired twice just after noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.