cannon photo

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

History re-enactors kicked off two days of commemorations Saturday morning at the fortgrounds in Defiance, recognizing the 225th anniversary of Fort Defiance's construction by General Anthony Wayne's forces in August 1794. Here, re-enactors ready a "king's howitzer" cannon for firing. The cannon simulated one of four "king's howitzers" that were stationed at Fort Defiance, and was fired twice just after noon Saturday.

