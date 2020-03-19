Members of the Defiance County Historical Society Order of AuGlaize Village held an induction program on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall in Defiance. Pictured are, from left: Scott Lantow, Cheryl Daniel (society secretary), Tricia Sanford-Speiser (president) and Bob Wagner (past president). Wagner presented the plaques of induction. Not pictured were Ed Young, Ira Moore, Genevieve Noggle and Dave Kieffer.
