Historical society
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Members of the Defiance County Historical Society Order of AuGlaize Village held an induction program on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall in Defiance. Pictured are, from left: Scott Lantow, Cheryl Daniel (society secretary), Tricia Sanford-Speiser (president) and Bob Wagner (past president). Wagner presented the plaques of induction. Not pictured were Ed Young, Ira Moore, Genevieve Noggle and Dave Kieffer.

