A new agreement between Defiance County commissioners and the organization which has operated AuGlaize Village for years has been reached.
The Defiance County Historical Society’s president, Trish Speiser, told The Crescent-News Friday that she has signed the “maintenance and use agreement” with commissioners. This will continue the historical society’s operation of the county-owned facility on Krouse Road, southwest of Defiance.
“We’re just glad to be back in control of the property, but the funding is still an issue,” said Speiser.
She noted that commissioners may continue to provide annual funding to the historical society in the amount of $15,000.
The historical society will be responsible for covering repair and maintenance costs under $1,000, Speiser indicated. But for items over $1,000, “if we can’t cover them in the $15,000 then we have to ask for more funds as they have them available,” she said.
The organization has maintained the historical park for years, while commissioners have provided the organization with modest funds annually. Commissioners also have undertaken the cost of some property repairs and improvements.
The historical society donated the AuGlaize Village property to the county in 1975 and has managed it since then. However, commissioners believed the 1975 agreement was outdated, and in recent years asked the organization to sign a lease for the property.
Initially, the historical society board rejected the agreement, but at a meeting this spring, some members were willing to consider the latest one proposed by commissioners through their statutory agent, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
“My office and representatives of the Defiance County Historical Society worked diligently over several months in spite of the obvious difficulties to finalize this agreement,” stated Murray.
In lieu of a new agreement, commissioners had signed “mini leases” with groups that wanted to use AuGlaize Village for specific events.
The coronavirus situation this year shut down many functions normally held there by the historical society. For example, the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival would have been held this weekend, but has been canceled.
However, in it’s place some historical society members have organized an antique event called “Make AuGlaize Village Great Again,” according to Speiser. This is planned today and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.