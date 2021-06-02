Moose donate to the Historical Society
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Moose Lodge.

The Defiance County Historical Society has received a grant of $2,500 from the Defiance Moose Lodge for AuGlaize Village events. Pictured discussing the grant are Trish Sanford–Speiser (left), president of the Defiance County Historical Society, and Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator.

