A new initiative to promote Defiance tourism was explained by a Defiance County Historical Society member during county commissioners' meeting Thursday morning.
The historical society's president, Trish Speiser, discussed the "Vintage Defiance" plan, not long after commissioners presented the nonprofit organization with a $20,000 check to offset negative impacts of the coronavirus situation (see related story).
The "Vintage Defiance" effort is at least partially aimed at AuGlaize Village's long-term funding, which Speiser has discussed with commissioners in the past.
"In my estimation ... I do not feel that just having the museum out there (AuGlaize Village) with a few events a year is ever going to become something that is anywhere near self-sustaining," she told commissioners Thursday.
She said a long-standing plan for AuGlaize Village — dating back to 1976 when the facility was turned over to the county — "had a lot more in it, which included a campground."
According to Speiser, that's why it was called "AuGlaize Village and Defiance County Heritage Festival Park."
"That heritage festival park was a county park that had camping," she said.
With the plan in mind, Speiser requested that commissioners convene a public meeting to discuss the idea within the broader "Vintage Defiance" plan. Commissioners tentatively agreed, although no date was set during Thursday's meeting.
"I've been talking to the (Defiance) mayor and different people on city council because, again, I constantly remind them we're Defiance County Historical Society, which includes the city," said Speiser, who recommended a meeting involving Defiance and Hicksville officials, along with county commissioners. "... We think that Defiance County has tourism opportunities that no other town or county in northwest Ohio has, between Fort Wayne and Toledo. And we think that needs to be developed because it's a really good opportunity."
She said she referred to the initiative as "Vintage tourism because the people that like history also like camping, they like hiking, they like trails, they like golf, they like the rivers, they like fishing, so it includes all of those things. So, we've developed a specific brand called 'Vintage Defiance' that can be used by specific businesses in town."
Speiser noted that the society has developed a website (vintagedefiance.com), which provides related links for such things as fishing licenses, local trails, information on Defiance's downtown and retail shopping.
"... it's a brand that we feel — the historical society — can develop and use, and pull tourism into the area."
She hopes to tap into visitors to Archbold's Sauder Village, noting that it has a "large population" that spends the night for activities there.
"Day tripping, especially because of COVID, is becoming even more popular," Speiser told commissioners. "So, according to figures from Ohio Tourism and what a day-tripper spends, if we can pull just 10% of the people that are spending the night already at Sauder Village to come down here for one day, that's half a million dollars into our local economy. ... So, we think it's a viable position. We think it will bring money into the county that will justify the county then supporting what we do at the Defiance County Historical Society."
Commissioner Ryan Mack said he thinks an "overall plan" for the county is a good idea.
"Actually, I had a talk with our new (county) economic development director about that and she (Erika Willitzer) is kind of on the same wavelength of understanding for that stuff," he said. "So, if you're going to do a presentation I would definitely loop in the economic development office to something like that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.