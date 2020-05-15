The organization which has operated Defiance County's AuGlaize Village historical park on Krouse Road for years isn't sure what to do about a pending lease issue with the property's owner — county commissioners.
The Defiance County Historical Society's board held its monthly meeting Thursday evening in Defiance and rejected a related motion on a split vote. President Trish Speiser had favored passage of a motion that would sever ties with the property for at least the remainder of 2020.
The motion would have canceled the historical society's 2020 events at AuGlaize Village (providing they were allowed under the state's social distancing guidelines), along with liability insurance for the grounds and Internet and electric service, but it was turned down by board members, 15-7.
Opponents of the motion feared that this would forfeit any remaining control over the grounds, including historical items in the buildings. And they wanted time to ponder the draft of a new proposed "maintenance and use agreement" with commissioners.
However, Speiser noted that the historical society already has lost leverage with commissioners, and said the pending agreement isn't much different than a lease proposal the board previously rejected.
In 1975, the historical society donated the AuGlaize Village property to the county and has managed it since then. However, county commissioners believe the 1975 agreement is outdated, and recently asked the organization to sign a lease for the property.
When the historical society board said no, commissioners stated their intention to allow groups to use the AuGlaize Village grounds for specific events, through short-term agreements. For example, they now have an agreement with three gun clubs to use the property, according to Commissioner Ryan Mack.
During the recent impasse, the commissioners' statutory legal counsel, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, and the historical society's attorney, Bruce Boxberger of Fort Wayne, have been discussing the issue. And on Thursday afternoon, the historical society board was given copies of the aforementioned three-year maintenance and use agreement.
During Thursday's meeting, Speiser read Section 4 of the proposal, which constitutes much of her objection. It states that the historical society will be solely responsible for maintaining the property, and waives the organization's "right to (a) require the county to maintain, repair or rebuild all or any part of the property or (b) make repairs at the expense of (the) county pursuant to any legal requirement, contract, easement, covenant, condition or restriction at any time in effect."
She and others would like commissioners to provide longer-term funding, or allow voters to decide a 0.25-mill property tax levy for AuGlaize Village's operation.
The proposed agreement also states that the historical society should submit a proposed operating budget to commissioners each year, "for the initial amount of $15,000 per annum which the county agrees to provide subject to the availability of funds and documentation provided by (the historical society) demonstrating the requested expenditures are consistent with the needs and purposes for use of the property for historical and/or cultural purposes and general operations" of the organization.
Commissioners have for years provided the historical society with funding for operations on an annual basis.
Also Thursday, Speiser informed the board that the historical society plans to move its office from AuGlaize Village to the former Defiance Stamping building on Perry Street, now owned by the McDonald brothers, including Doug McDonald, a historical society board member. He said Thursday the office would be available at no charge for an indefinite time.
As for AuGlaize Village's future on Krouse Road, Speiser expressed little hope Thursday of working something out with commissioners. Therefore, she is looking to 2021 when at least one of the county's three commissioner seats — and possibly two, depending on the outcome of the November election — will be occupied by a new face.
During an interview before Thursday's meeting, she said "we're just going to pray for new commissioners who say, 'Hey come on back out.'"
