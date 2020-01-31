• Paulding County

Membership meeting:

The John Paulding Historical Society will have its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the museum on Fairground Drive in Paulding. The nomination committee will present its slated of nominees for the election of four director positions.

Clint Vance, president of the Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, will be the guest speaker, discussing the history and achievements of the organization. The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

