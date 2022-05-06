The Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) has some big plans for AuGlaize Village, including an effort to bring to life one quite significant building in Defiance's past.
Although the proposal is in its infancy, DCHS is hoping to construct three buildings at the county-owned historical park on Krouse Road, just west of Defiance.
Two are the conventional type — one for storage/displays and the other for maintenance. But the third — reviving a plan discussed back in the 1970s — is a full-size replica of Fort Defiance.
The original fort was built by the forces of Gen. Anthony Wayne in August 1794 at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, just days before the famed Battle of Fallen Timbers near present-day Maumee. The original fort at the southwest corner of the confluence is long gone, but not the idea of recreating the fort.
That and other building plans were part of the "76 Project," an unrealized dream that had been proposed in the early 1970s by AuGlaize Village officials, according to Tim Frederick, treasurer of the DCHS board. In fact, the pond at AuGlaize Village was built in the shape of the confluence nearly 50 years ago in preparation for the fort project, he explained.
"They dug out for the confluence of the two rivers and they mounded up the dirt," said Frederick. "They shaped the pond to make it look like the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee."
While that represents a start for the project, bringing a fort replica will take some time, Frederick cautioned.
"It's going to take an awful lot of manpower and logs," he stated. "That's not something that's going to happen overnight. We're making plans now, so we can get funding for it."
As for the timeframe, he said "it depends on how much volunteer help we get .... We need to talk to somebody that knows how the fort was built."
But the fort replica isn't the only part of revived plans for AuGlaize Village. Officials also would like to build a 25,000 square-feet climate-controlled facility to store artifacts, maintain a small museum and establish a room for meetings and educational events.
A second maintenance building for the Village's equipment also is planned.
"We would like to have at least two bays to be able to make repairs on equipment," said Frederick of the maintenance facility.
If this plan come to fruition, the new buildings would free up space in the Village's existing facilities. None of those would be removed or replaced.
As with most infrastructure projects, funding is a crucial component of the plan. Frederick is hopeful donations can be raised or grants can cover some of the cost.
However, the fist step is getting an architect on board. The historical society has received proposals for assistance from two local firms, according to Frederick, in its quest to acquire answers about the basics of the project.
