PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) recently held a car raffle. Jim Stykemain of Stykemain Chevrolet, Paulding, donated a 2015 Sonic LT to be raffled off, with the proceeds going to JPHS.
The raffle brought in more than $7,000 which helped to offset the loss JPHS felt by having to cancel several of its fundraising events due to the COVID-19 virus.
The winner of the car was Terry Buehler. John Henry Kauser had sold the winning ticket to Buehler and he wanted to give him the good news personally. Buehler and his wife, Marlene, decided that they would donate the car back to Stykemain Chevrolet for them to sell and give the proceeds to the John Paulding Historical Society.
“I am so touched by this act of generosity, especially at this time when the museum needs it the most,”said JPHS president Kim Sutton.
Sutton added, “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel our fall and winter events. The Festival of Trees, which is our largest fundraiser, brings in nearly half of our budget each year. This has truly been a Godsend.”
And 2021 looks uncertain as well for JPHS. The annual wine and cheese event, which is another big fundraiser for the museum, traditionally held in February, has been cancelled.
“We’re hoping and praying that things will get better and we will be able to hold our other fundraising events throughout the rest of 2021,” said Sutton, “but we just have to wait and see.”
