Members of the Defiance County Historical Society are reviving a proposal from nearly 50 years ago that calls for, among other things, a simulated Fort Defiance reconstruction.
They shared their vision during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
The “76 Project” called for certain improvements to AuGlaize Village on Krouse Road, which the county owns and the historical society manages. Tim Frederick of the historical society told commissioners and The Crescent-News Monday that the plan is back on the table, albeit in revised form.
“We’re actually trying to revive the 76 plan, but it’s revised — we’re reducing some of it,” he said. “Right now we’re just getting started putting things together, so I don’t have a timetable structure. Once we get an estimated cost on that see we’ll if we can get some industry or businesses to help donate to it and see if we can get it done.”
Plans presently call for consideration of three structures — a 25,000 square-foot building, a maintenance building and a Fort Defiance replica. (The fort was built at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in 1794.)
According to Frederick, the historical society will attempt to have an architect put some drawings together, so the effort is only in its infancy.
Society officials did not request funds from commissioners Monday.
“We pretty much said we would not get in their way if they want to generate funds,” commented Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
Also Monday, commissioners met with resident Mark Baden to discuss his concern about farmers tilling close to roadside ditches, and the impact on water quality. Auditor Jill Little and Kevin Hancock, administrator of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District office, were on hand as well.
Baden is concerned that tilling in public right-of-way — located next to ditches — increases soil erosion and nutrient loading in the waterways.
“I am not sure what he’s expecting, but I think he’s just concerned about what’s all going into our waterway, and rightfully so,” said Pocratsky.
Commissioners took no action, but plan to speak with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter about the matter where county roads are concerned.
Additionally, commissioners met with Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Connie Bostelman for her quarterly update.
She noted that 185 administrative hearings were held while 48 paternities were established along with 36 support orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.