The Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) is hoping to gain county commissioners’ attention in an ongoing dispute over AuGlaize Village by circulating a petition.
The organization’s board met Thursday night and kicked off a petition drive that seeks support for its continued management of the county-owned historical park on Krouse Road.
The historical society donated the land to the county in 1975, and has managed it since then. However, commissioners believe an old agreement is outdated and want the organization to sign a lease for the facility, a request the society’s board has declined.
Its members would like commissioners to provide longer-term funding, or allow voters to decide a 0.25-mill property tax levy for AuGlaize Village’s operation. Commissioners prefer to discuss funding with the organization on an annual basis.
With both sides at an impasse, commissioners have stated their intention to allow groups to use AuGlaize Village for specific events through short-term leases.
During its meeting Thursday evening, the society’s board reviewed a petition that will be circulated via social media and in public seeking support for its position.
It reads: “The Defiance County Historical Society has managed AuGlaize Village on Krouse Road in Defiance, OH, since 1975 when they placed the property in trust by deeding it to Defiance County. The current commissioners have recently terminated that arrangement and want DCHS to lease the facility and take over all repairs and maintenance. Yet the commissioners want to retain ownership of this valuable 120 acres. DCHS founded AuGlaize Village in 1966 and has always kept up its end of the bargain. DCHS’ most popular event, The Johnny Appleseed Festival, has been held there for 53 years! Neighboring Fulton and Wood Counties BOTH fund their wonderful history facilities with tax dollars, so we know this is not an unusual arrangement. If you think DCHS should continue to manage AuGlaize Village and that the county should do their part and work with DCHS to have a reliable care and maintenance plan and fund the improvements promised in 1975, then please sign this petition. We welcome anyone to sign who has paid any kind of a tax in Defiance County; sales, property, income or bed tax. If you would like to help circulate paper petitions, please email us: villageauglaize@gmail.com.”
DCHS board president Trish Speiser said “we’re hoping enough people will sign it” to convince “commissioners to come back to the table.”
The petition will be circulated until the historical society’s next meeting on Feb. 13, according to Speiser.
Attempts Thursday night to contact Defiance County commissioners for comment were unsuccessful. They have expressed interest in keeping AuGlaize Village in operation, but are insistent upon a lease.
During county commissioners’ meeting on Dec. 30, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray — commissioners’ statutory representative — said “I’m confident that a mutual resolution or agreement can be entered into.” He indicated recently that efforts were underway to discuss the issue with the historical society’s legal counsel.
DCHS is now represented by Bruce Boxberger of Fort Wayne, Speiser said.
