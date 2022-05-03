A preview was held this past weekend for an upcoming event entitled “The Century of Weddings Style Show” planned by the Historic Homes of Defiance (HHOD) group in conjunction with donations from several local businesses.
The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the old Valentine Theater at 602 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance with proceeds to benefit the PATH Center and Ravens Care, Inc.
This reporter was invited to a preview of the preparations for the style event by Camilla Williams, president of HHOD and Jean Smith also a member of HHOD who is co-chairing the style show and who’s vintage clothing collection will be featured during the benefit.
The preview included a walk through of the gowns and suits dating from the 1900s to the year 2000 and a 2020 gown, all of which will be worn by some 40 models. Several of the gowns that will be featured during the show are from the local Defiance area, and there will be photos of the gowns in the original wedding portrait and other historical items available to view, said Williams and Smith.
Martha Kaup, also a member of HHOD, made synthetic flower arrangements for each of the bride and wedding party models with arrangements styled after the fashion of the decade, according to Williams and Smith.
Kaup donated approximately $1,000 in flowers for the event, including 20 floral arrangements made to raffle off as well.
Gowns that will be featured in the show will be a 1910 Edwardian gown (such as those in TV shows like “Downtown Abby”), A 1950s ball-style wedding gown with lace being a major feature (similar to those seen in shows like “I Love Lucy”), a 1970s prairie dress style gown, a year 2000 gown and a special feature for a 2020 gown, according to Williams and Smith. The style show was postponed from 2020 when it was originally due to take place because of COVID-19.
The show will feature styles from the 1900s-1960s before an intermission when a cupcake and punch reception will be held with styles from the 1970s-2000 followed by a special 2020 gown and bouquet and garter toss. The event will also feature a replica of Jackie Kennedy’s wedding cake and topper, as well as door prizes, according to Williams and Smith.
The style show is being held at the Historic Valentine Theater (now The Gathering Place), which was built in 1891-92, where curbside drop-off assistance will be offered with ushers to seat and assists guests.
Tickets will be available in advance at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau at 325 Clinton St.; History Studios, 422 Clinton St.; and Downtown Roots Salon, 311 Clinton St.; online at www.explorehistoricdefiance.com/shop.; and on the day of the event.
The PATH Center’s mission is to develop and coordinate programs and services to combat conditions related to poverty in the larger Defiance area and counties. These programs include child care, Head Start education, emergency assistance, weatherization financial empowerment and homeless services. According to the program for the style show, which continues.
Ravens Care is a non-profit that assists clients in Defiance County with emergency needs. Over the past year it has assisted 1,600 people with among other food voucher assistance, clothing required and gasoline for new jobs, emergency shelter, medical out of town appointments, utility disconnections, rent evictions, deposits and personal care, home supplies, small car repair and many other out of the ordinary requests that other organizations do not assist with, according to the program for the show.
