Historic Homes of Defiance celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday with a special event at Triangle Park in downtown Defiance. During Thursday’s celebration, the group, which was started in 1999 with just nine members, enjoyed dressing in vintage costumes, refreshments and looking over memorabilia from the Defiance area.
