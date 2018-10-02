PAULDING — A historic graveyard tour will be held Oct. 13 at Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding.
The tour is an opportunity to learn about some intriguing people, listen to tragic stories, and experience eerie sights and sounds.
The Friends of the Chamber are partnering with the cemetery board to organize the graveyard tour.
Actors portraying the dead will speak in first person about his or her life, their story and death. This tour is focused on the history of the deceased and is a family friendly event. No one will jump out or purposely scare participants, but after hearing some of the stories related to the departed buried in Live Oak, organizers said they can’t guarantee participants won’t get a chill up their spine. With the help of the John Paulding Historical Society and other history buffs in the community, organizers will highlight several deceased with stories that will astonish.
“With the success of the courthouse tour and old jail tours, I knew people were eager to learn about our county’s history,” said Mikayla Pieper, executive director of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce. “The graveyard tour fits the Halloween theme but has that historic piece that people are intrigued by.”
Tours start at 4:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. Each tour is $5 per person, and children 12 and under can take the tour for free. Half of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Chamber to help with downtown revitalization and the other half of the proceeds will benefit the cemetery board to allow it to do some maintenance and improvements on the grounds.
The mausoleum will be the meeting place for all coming to take the tour, and parking will be across the street in the Paulding school’s parking lot.
