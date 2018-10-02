Defiance’s Native American history is the subject of a tentative plan by city officials to erect a permanent monument recognizing its key local figures.
The proposed memorial would be placed on the east bank of the Auglaize River — on city-owned land between Hopkins and Second streets — and recognize at least six Indian tribes and leaders who established villages at or near the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in the 18th century. These are the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Seneca,
Ottawa and Wyandotte, while a seventh that did not have a standing village — the Pottawattami might be included as well — according to city historian Randy Buchman.
Buchman’s vision is for the monument to include a central figure surrounded by emblems with the names of each tribe and busts of its significant leaders. The most prominent of those are Pontiac of the Ottawas, Tecumseh and Blue Jacket of the Shawnee, Little Turtle of the Miamis and Buckongahelas of the Delawares.
These would represent the timeline from the 1700s to the 1840s when the last Native American tribes of northwest Ohio were forcibly removed by the federal government.
Buchman refers to 17 or 18 Native Americans as ones who “played a major role in the development of the Northwest Territory and the western part of the United States. So what I thought we should do is pay a tribute to those, although they were adversaries. But ... there’s no way you can take them out of the history. Too often we just ignore that aspect of our history. And in so doing the tribute then would be a symbol of our recognition of the role in the history of northwest Ohio and, of course, the focus is Defiance, Ohio.”
A former Defiance College history professor and author of a 1994 book available at Defiance Public Library entitled “The Confluence,” Buchman noted that the juncture of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in the 18th century was more than just a point where the rivers merged, but “the coming together of two cultures. And the cultures always didn’t agree with each other. But together they made the history of this area, so let’s pay tribute to them.”
A key step in the project is receiving the blessing of Native American leaders associated with the aforementioned tribes. Buchman has composed a letter to each of them explaining the project, and has received positive responses from at least three so far.
The proposed monument’s cost isn’t cheap, running to perhaps $300,000, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
This is based on a discussion city officials have had with Alan Cottrill, a Zanesville sculptor, he indicated.
The mayor is hopeful that city hotel/motel funds might be set aside as an initial deposit, with others in the community stepping forward.
“Our hope is by bringing some attention to this matter, some folks that see the real benefit to the community will step up and say, ‘yes, this is something we can do,’” said McCann. “It’s a natural for hotel/motel funding, but I don’t know where we are commitment-wise to this. It’s something I’ll be sitting down with (city finance director) John Lehner and ask, can we maybe make a first deposit to go toward the project?”
The conflict between Native Americans and settlers in the Northwest Territory — as Ohio and other areas were known following passage of the Northwest Ordinance in 1787, 16 years before statehood was achieved — culminated with the Battle of Fallen Timbers on Aug. 20, 1794, near Maumee. The battle took place just 11 days after General Anthony Wayne ordered the construction of Fort Defiance at the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.
Although the Native American occupants had departed their villages at the confluence — known in 1794 as The Grand Glaize — before Wayne arrived, his forces destroyed them along with acres of their corn.
The Treaty of Greenville followed in 1795 which opened most of Ohio to settlement and reserved the northwest part of the state for Native Americans, although that proved temporary.
