PAULDING — Hiring a full-time EMT for this village produced concerns for both the village council and some concerned citizens at council’s meeting Monday night.
Councilman Dan Workman reported that the safety committee meeting on Oct. 24 had focused on the basic duties and salary of both a coordinator and a full-time EMT.
“We talked about the duties of a full-time EMT and about the duties of a coordinator of EMTs,” said Workman. “We also looked at the costs of each of the positions. The EMT would be on the job for 60 hours a week. That’s 35 hours in the station and 25 hours on call.”
When the question was called to approve the committee’s report, council members Barb Rife and Randy Daeger voted against it.
Council Member Lois Beamer said that she thought the job of the committee was to bring back recommendations for hiring the positions. Workman said that there was still work to be done before the position of full-time EMT could be voted on.
Residents Andrea Schad, Kara Hart and Thomas Shrider were also at the meeting, and Schad voiced some concerns of her own.
“I know that you have been told that a full-time position is needed, but I just don’t know how $50,000 is going to be possible for more than two years,” Schad said. “We have only missed eight runs out of 100 this month. That’s not bad. I don’t want to miss any, but we are making most of our runs. ... I think we could make cuts in other places.”
Schad intimated to council that billing from the EMS could be done through the village rather than the system that it now uses. Cheryl Halter, finance director, added that could be possible since the village had the staff to do so.
Mayor Greg White thanked the residents for their input, and council members agreed.
Halter reported on the billing conversion, saying that the process is finished with a few changes still to be made.
“The process was long and hard, but the billing system is up and running,” said Halter. “We were a few days late on the bills this month because of a few learning curves, but we wanted to make sure the bills were as correct as possible. I still want to contact MuniLink to talk about exactly all we have available to us through this system, and I will do that after the first of the year.”
She also said that the auditor still hasn’t finished auditing the books. When Rife asked if this was normal, Halter said it was not.
“I think they are just running behind,” she added. “They have called every few weeks to ask for an extension. They should have been done by now.”
Halter said that she had gotten concerns from residents about paying electronically and about the online setup. Council members Dave Burtch and Rife also asked about such concerns. Halter affirmed that electronic pay is available and should not be a problem. She told council that she continues to work on the issues and will address new options for the software after the first of the year.
In other news, council:
• approved Susan Crossman as interim coordinator for EMS until a new coordinator could be hired. The position became available when Dave Holt resigned at the end of September.
• set a cemetery committee meeting for Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. to meet with engineer Scott Strahley about a drainage plan for the mausoleum.
• heard report from Village Administrator Jason Vance that leaf pick up continues on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice. Leaves must be bagged and placed at the curb. Vance also said that bids will have to be made for new contracts for mowing for the coming year.
• set an ordinance committee meeting for 4:45 on Nov. 15 to meet with Tim Copsey, Paulding County economic development director, immediately followed by a finance committee meeting to talk about getting the budget finalized for next year.
