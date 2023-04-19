Warming temperatures and longer days also mark the beginning of road construction season, and in Defiance County a list of projects for the work have been approved by county commissioners.
The biggest county project this year is the replacement of the Evansport Road bridge over the Tiffin River. R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, is expected to get started soon.
The project cost is $1,426,559.10.
The biggest bridge project this year in Defiance County is the replacement of a structure on U.S. 127, south of Sherwood, over the Maumee River. But this project is being handled by the Ohio Department of Transportation, not Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter's office unlike the other work.
A number of road widening projects are planned in Defiance County this year, and will be completed with resurfacing.
The list includes Scott Road, between Ohio 2 and Cicero Road (from 18 feet to 20 or 22 feet); Arrowsmith Road, between Ohio 49 and Rosedale Road (from 14 feet to 18 feet); Buckskin Road, between Trinity Road and Ohio 18 (from 18 feet to 22 feet); Bowman Road, between Power Dam and Campbell roads (from 17 feet or 18 feet to 20 feet); and Mansfield Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Ohio 15 (various widths).
The general contractor for the widening work is Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, at a cost of $818,353.
According to Schlatter, widening projects will start on Arrowsmith Road, where county crews recently completed preparatory culvert replacements, and will progress eastward.
One cement stabilization project is planned — on Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Buckskin and Huber roads. This process is a rebuild method in which the road base is churned up, reconstituted with a cement mix and finished with new pavement.
Tri Mor Corporation, Twinsburg, is the contractor for this work at a cost of $104,997.
Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor for the county's annual resurfacing contract at a cost of $2,613,413.
Roads scheduled for resurfacing are listed below by township (patching is excluded from the list):
Adams
• Walnut Grove Road, between Nagel and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
Defiance
• Bowman Road, between Power Dam and Campbell roads.
Delaware
• Mud Creek Road, between The Bend and Mulligans Bluff roads.
Highland
• Edith Street, between Ohio 15 and the cul-de-sac.
• Holly Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line Road and Ohio 15.
Mark Township
• Lockwood Road, between Williams Center-Cecil and Openlander roads.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Buckskin and Huber roads.
• Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Williams Center-Cecil Road and Road 105.
Noble
• Lockwood Road, between Glenburg and Trinity roads.
• Roehrig Road, between Ashpacher Road and Haller Street.
• Buckskin Road, between Trinity Road and Ohio 15.
Tiffin
• Carpenter Road, between Nagel and Defiance-Williams County Line roads.
• Evansport Road, between Schick and Banner School roads.
Washington
• Beerbower Road, between U.S. 127 and Ohio 15.
A cheaper alternative to road resurfacing is the chip/seal process in which crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt to extend pavement life.
The county has contracted with Ward Construction Co., for this service at a cost of $188,221.
Chip/seal projects by township:
Adams
• Allen Road, between Adams Ridge and Freytag roads.
• Brandt Road, between Domersville and Moser roads.
• Harper Road, between Coressel and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
• Adams Ridge Road, between Jewell and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
• Allen Road, between Carpenter and Adams Ridge roads.
• Defiance-Henry County Line Road, between Carpenter and Domersville roads.
Defiance
• Kiser Road, between Krouse and Canal roads.
• Parkview Drive and Schroeder Street.
• Powers Road, between Ashwood and Krouse roads.
Delaware
• Kleinhen Road, between Ohio 18 and Lockwood Road.
• Coy Road, between Buckskin and Mud Creek roads.
• Gier Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line Road and County Road 424.
• Glenburg Road, from Lockwood Road one-half mile.
Farmer
• Huber Road, between Breininger and Wonderly roads.
• McCavit Road, between Williams-Center Cecil and Openlander roads.
• Rosedale Road, between Scott and Defiance-Williams County Line roads.
• Wonderly Road, between Huber and Blosser roads.
Hicksville
• Casebeer Miller Road, between Ohio 18 and Buckskin roads.
• Hook Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Jericho roads.
• Huber Road, between Hicksville-Edgerton Road and Ohio 49.
Mark
• Huber Road, between Openlander and Behnfeldt roads.
• Wonderly Road, between Defiance-Paulding County and Jericho roads.
• Huber Road, between Farmer-Mark and Williams Center-Cecil roads.
Milford
• Heisler Road, between Kramer and Defiance-Williams County Line roads.
• Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Beerbower and Defiance-Williams County Line roads.
• Lake Road, between Arrowsmith and Seevers roads.
• Seevers Road, between Hicksville-Edgerton and Lake roads.
• Casebeer Miller Road, from Defiance-Williams County Line Road south 600 feet.
• Graber Road, from Conkle Road west 1,750 feet
• Weber Road, from Defiance-Williams County Line Road south 1,850 feet.
• Weber Road, from Graber Road, north 340 feet.
Richland
• Adams Ridge Road, between Jewell and Flory roads.
• Standley Road, between Dohoney and Harris roads.
• Flory Road, between Carpenter and Independence roads.
Tiffin
• Allen Road, between Christy and Carpenter roads.
• Flory Road, between Ohio 66 and Carpenter Road.
• Gares Road, between Gruber and Christy roads.
• Gruber Road, between Stever and Gares roads.
Washington
• Coy Road, between Blosser Road and Ohio 249.
Resurfacing projects also are planned in Lake Christi Meadows on East Rolling Meadows Boulevard, West Rolling Meadows Boulevard, Lakeshore Drive and Christy Meadows Boulevard; on Water Street in Ney; Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road; and at the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on Biede Avenue in Defiance.
The contract for this work went to Henry R. Bergman, Genoa, and the cost is $195,901.
In addition, the county will spend $68,046 on crack sealing on various roads to extend pavement life and $141,274 on pavement markings.
